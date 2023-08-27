StockNews.com Downgrades Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) to Hold

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:EBR opened at $7.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 127.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 32,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 27.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 15,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. 5.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

