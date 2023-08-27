StockNews.com Downgrades Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

VIAV has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.29.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average of $10.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.19 and a beta of 0.85. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $15.32.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 135.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 30.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

