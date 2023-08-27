StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair lowered shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 23.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals

PIRS opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.84. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.97.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 38,179 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,263,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,338,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 21,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,760 shares in the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.