StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vector Group (NYSE:VGR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Vector Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of VGR stock opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38. Vector Group has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $365.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.20 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Vector Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Vector Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 79.21%.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $1,034,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,240.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Vector Group by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 3,686.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

Featured Stories

