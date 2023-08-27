StockNews.com Lowers Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLMN. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BLMN

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $26.75 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $17.96 and a 12-month high of $28.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.76.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 86.88%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,059,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,250,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.