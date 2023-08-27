StockNews.com Lowers Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kopin in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Kopin in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of KOPN opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.35. Kopin has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 64.55% and a negative net margin of 45.89%. The business had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kopin will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kopin

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kopin by 220.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares in the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems.

