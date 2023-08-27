STP 24 Hour Volume Tops $15.19 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 27th. STP has a market cap of $89.31 million and approximately $15.19 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STP token can currently be bought for about $0.0460 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, STP has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005710 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019996 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018630 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014753 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,083.67 or 1.00053282 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002484 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04761882 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $16,808,290.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.