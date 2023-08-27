Substratum Achieves Market Cap of $115,062.32 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 27th. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and $93.07 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 34.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005686 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019931 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018655 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014797 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,149.84 or 1.00040531 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002478 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00025105 USD and is down -3.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $49.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

