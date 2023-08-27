Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Has $136,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. trimmed its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRA. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 25.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 658,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after buying an additional 135,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 131,849 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 724.8% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 144,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 127,415 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 343,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 105,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after purchasing an additional 98,222 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Price Performance

NYSE:FRA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.53. 126,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,948. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $12.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average of $11.94.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

