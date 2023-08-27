Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on September 29th

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th.

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

TSE:SLF opened at C$64.59 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$52.97 and a 1 year high of C$70.11. The company has a current ratio of 51.74, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.31. The stock has a market cap of C$37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$67.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$66.19.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLF. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Desjardins set a C$75.00 price objective on Sun Life Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$79.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$74.36.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.