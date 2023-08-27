Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Raised to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Price Performance
Shares of SNPTF stock opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58. Sunny Optical Technology has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $14.72.
About Sunny Optical Technology (Group)
