Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Raised to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Shares of SNPTF stock opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58. Sunny Optical Technology has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $14.72.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets.

