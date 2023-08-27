Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $287.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMCI. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush raised shares of Super Micro Computer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $253.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.24. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $50.28 and a 12-month high of $357.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $276.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.11.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total value of $10,011,663.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at $416,355.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total transaction of $10,011,663.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,355.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Kao sold 5,160 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.99, for a total transaction of $1,393,148.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,186.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,569 shares of company stock worth $15,557,559. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 536.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

