Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Short Interest Update

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,269,500 shares, an increase of 62.4% from the July 31st total of 1,397,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,539.0 days.
Swiss Re Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SSREF opened at $99.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.68. Swiss Re has a 52 week low of $69.95 and a 52 week high of $105.98.
Swiss Re Company Profile
