Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stake Cut by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for approximately 1.8% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $50,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 470.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $462.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $6.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $442.24. 703,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,859. The company has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.00 and a 52-week high of $468.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $439.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.57.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total transaction of $17,816,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,057,001.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.74, for a total transaction of $4,153,986.18. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,481.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total transaction of $17,816,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at $42,057,001.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,927 shares of company stock worth $58,186,334 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

