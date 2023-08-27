Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 440 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 46,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG stock opened at $297.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.58. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $358.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.55 billion, a PE ratio of 74.57, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.10.

In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $793,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,069 shares of company stock worth $24,452,502. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

