Synovus Financial Corp Buys 2,640 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,619 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $911,554,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,356,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,048,552,000 after buying an additional 1,551,053 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 3,431.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,286,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $212,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of American Express by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $289,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,731 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $158.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $116.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AXP

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.