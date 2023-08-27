Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,155,000 after purchasing an additional 161,667 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,876,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $220,230,000. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $87.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.89. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.99 and a 1-year high of $95.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.52, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.78.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 202.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,678,217.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,785,357.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,649 shares in the company, valued at $918,689.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,678,217.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,340 shares of company stock valued at $7,798,229. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health Company Profile



Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

