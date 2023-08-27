Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 4,504 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 25.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,703,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,219,000 after buying an additional 1,440,210 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after buying an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,342,000 after purchasing an additional 920,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,942,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,477,000 after purchasing an additional 548,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,109 in the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on VEEV. Citigroup cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.86.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of VEEV opened at $189.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.94. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $218.33.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

