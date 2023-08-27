Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,236 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $617,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,858,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,197,000 after acquiring an additional 474,164 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 153,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 33,415 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,509,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,555,000 after purchasing an additional 381,729 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.03.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

