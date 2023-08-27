Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $471.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $482.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $466.10. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $500.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

