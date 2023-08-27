Synovus Financial Corp Sells 2,071 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $271,771.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,377. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,323,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $271,771.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,755 shares of company stock valued at $3,954,300. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.09.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Capital One Financial stock opened at $100.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $123.09. The company has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.97.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

