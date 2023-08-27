Synovus Financial Corp Sells 2,088 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 153.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.80, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,551,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.80, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,551,910.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,903 shares of company stock valued at $8,764,855 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $553.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Stock Up 2.6 %

NOW opened at $563.65 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $614.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $562.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.12. The company has a market cap of $114.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.