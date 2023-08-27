Synovus Financial Corp Sells 951 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,645 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDB. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 15.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,528,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,929,000 after purchasing an additional 210,257 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 701,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,312 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 12,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $62.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $55.22 and a one year high of $71.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

