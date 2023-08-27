T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TROW

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROW stock opened at $109.70 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $134.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.79. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Free Report

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.