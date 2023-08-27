T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Short Interest Up 72.4% in August

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,870,000 shares, a growth of 72.4% from the July 31st total of 15,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on T2 Biosystems in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

T2 Biosystems Stock Up 4.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTOO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 306,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 449.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 440,531 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

TTOO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 98,143,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,365,232. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $6.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

