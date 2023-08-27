T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Short Interest Up 72.4% in August

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,870,000 shares, a growth of 72.4% from the July 31st total of 15,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on T2 Biosystems in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
TTOO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 98,143,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,365,232. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $6.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35.
T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter.
T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.
