Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Tapestry from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays raised Tapestry from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. OTR Global cut Tapestry to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tapestry from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.46.

Tapestry Stock Down 0.3 %

Tapestry stock opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.51. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Tapestry in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Tapestry by 196.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

