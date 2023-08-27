Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO) Short Interest Up 192.6% in August

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 893,500 shares, an increase of 192.6% from the July 31st total of 305,400 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tempo Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in Tempo Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tempo Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Corp acquired a new position in Tempo Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempo Automation alerts:

Tempo Automation Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of TMPO traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.25. 666,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,288,226. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58. Tempo Automation has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $15.15.

About Tempo Automation

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells electronic products. The company produces printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs) for prototype and on-demand production markets; and turnkey PCBA services. It serves space, semiconductor, aviation and defense, and medical device, as well as industrials and e-commerce industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tempo Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempo Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.