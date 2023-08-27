Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,015,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 57,879 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 0.7% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Tesla worth $418,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Tesla by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 7.2% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

Tesla Stock Up 3.7 %

Tesla stock traded up $8.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.59. 106,612,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,004,904. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $313.80. The firm has a market cap of $757.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,979 shares of company stock valued at $17,460,657. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

