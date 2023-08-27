Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the July 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TCBIO traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.90. The stock had a trading volume of 12,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,209. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.91.
Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
