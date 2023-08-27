Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 1.8% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.81. 3,947,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,859,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $145.97 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $152.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

