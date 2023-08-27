Tezos Price Reaches $0.69 on Top Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. In the last week, Tezos has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $657.58 million and approximately $12.44 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00002653 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 971,476,710 coins and its circulating supply is 950,453,756 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

