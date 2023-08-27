TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Short Interest Update

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the July 31st total of 97,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TFFP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,651. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $6.05.

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,403.80% and a negative return on equity of 153.28%. The business had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TFF Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFF Pharmaceuticals

In other TFF Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,065,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Zamaneh Mikhak purchased 120,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,065,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 740,000 shares of company stock valued at $185,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 10,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after buying an additional 52,813 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 155,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 54,300 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TFFP

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.