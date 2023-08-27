The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in AES during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AES during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AES during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in AES by 5,681.8% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AES by 3,172.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AES alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alain Monie acquired 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alain Monie acquired 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maura Shaughnessy acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,126.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AES

AES Price Performance

AES traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.06. 3,195,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,741,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of -29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.18. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.65% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. AES’s payout ratio is currently -108.19%.

AES Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.