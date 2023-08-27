The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Bank OZK

Bank OZK cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Allstate by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 82,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Allstate by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 135,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Allstate by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.14. 1,217,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,623. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.31.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

