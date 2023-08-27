The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Short Interest Update

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bank of East Asia Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKEAY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bank of East Asia has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31.

About Bank of East Asia

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and time deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

