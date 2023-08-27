The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Short Interest Update

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bank of East Asia Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BKEAY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bank of East Asia has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31.
About Bank of East Asia
