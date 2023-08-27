The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) is Toronto Dominion Bank’s 7th Largest Position

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,873,072 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,634,207 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia comprises about 1.9% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,153,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,940,238,000 after buying an additional 1,320,299 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,557,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,940,000 after buying an additional 659,492 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,025,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,795,000 after buying an additional 348,669 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,957,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,462,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BNS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.65. 1,164,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,386. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.63. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $58.90. The company has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.07). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BNS shares. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

