The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Update

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

The Bidvest Group Stock Up 1.8 %

The Bidvest Group stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.90. 8,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,058. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.80. The Bidvest Group has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $31.65.

About The Bidvest Group

The Bidvest Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in services, trading, and distribution businesses in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Bidvest Automotive, Bidvest Commercial Products, Bidvest Financial Services, Bidvest Freight, Bidvest Branded Products, Bidvest Services South Africa, Bidvest Services International, Bidvest Properties, and Bidvest Corporate and Investments.

