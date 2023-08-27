The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Update

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
The Bidvest Group Stock Up 1.8 %
The Bidvest Group stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.90. 8,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,058. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.80. The Bidvest Group has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $31.65.
About The Bidvest Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Bidvest Group
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for The Bidvest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bidvest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.