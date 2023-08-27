The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Raised by Heron Bay Capital Management

Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 145.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,631 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises 3.7% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,566,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 201.0% during the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 41.0% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $58.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,367,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,137,846. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $102.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.