The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,131,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,337. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.96. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.18 and a 12 month high of $283.62. The stock has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.96%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.