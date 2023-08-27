The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target to $5.50

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SWN. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.20.

NYSE:SWN opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 48.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 609.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 4,881.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

