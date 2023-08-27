The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Short Interest Update

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,300 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the July 31st total of 246,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 883,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Oncology Institute from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

TOI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.79. 130,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,454. Oncology Institute has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77. The firm has a market cap of $57.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 838,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 395,977 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 33.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusions, and patient support services.

