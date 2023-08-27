The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Lifted by Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.9% of Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,197.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,991 shares of company stock worth $13,193,431 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,541,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,362,029. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.75. The stock has a market cap of $361.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.