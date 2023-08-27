The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.28.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WEN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.50 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $20.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average is $21.87. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $561.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.24 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $10,099,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,732,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,874,613.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $10,099,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,732,628 shares in the company, valued at $471,874,613.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,905,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $58,983,050.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,827,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,889,297.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 217.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Wendy’s by 223.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

