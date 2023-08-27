TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.86. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $10.18.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.17). TherapeuticsMD had a net margin of 61.23% and a return on equity of 232.35%. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 22.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 46,974 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 14,372 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 243.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,147,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 2,231,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,259,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 19,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

