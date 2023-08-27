Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 818,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $856,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 67,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SYY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.76. 2,250,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,685,586. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.22 and a 1 year high of $87.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 57.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

