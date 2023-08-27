TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TLGY Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of TLGY stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,203. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62. TLGY Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $11.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TLGY Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TLGY Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TLGY Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TLGY Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TLGY Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TLGY Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $379,000. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

About TLGY Acquisition

TLGY Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on targets in biopharma or technology enabled business-to-consumer industries worldwide.

