Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Short Interest Down 34.5% in August

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,800 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the July 31st total of 243,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS TKOMY traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $21.58. 23,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,418. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -0.80. Tokio Marine has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $24.39.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

