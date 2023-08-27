Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.34

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.34 and traded as low as $21.13. Tokio Marine shares last traded at $21.58, with a volume of 23,626 shares trading hands.

Tokio Marine Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $132.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.32.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tokio Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokio Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.