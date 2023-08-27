Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the July 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.
Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems for use in the semiconductor manufacturing process.
