Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TOL. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Toll Brothers from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.31.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 0.9 %

TOL opened at $77.40 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $83.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.20.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.88. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,192,199.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total value of $156,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,595.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,547 shares in the company, valued at $20,192,199.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,721 shares of company stock worth $15,964,889 over the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 491.3% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Articles

